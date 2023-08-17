Live: Awaiting update on standoff with man believed to have shot 3 officers in past 24 hours

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Terran Green was believed to be barricaded at a house about 6.5 miles away from where the previous shooting happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two law enforcement officers were shot Thursday while closing in on the suspect accused of shooting a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy about 24 hours prior, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the shootout happened at a house in the Humble area on Silhouette Ridge, which is just north of the Beltway about 6.5 miles away from where the shooting happened Wednesday night.

Authorities believe that Terran Green, 34, was barricaded inside a house at the location when shots were fired. Two law enforcement officers -- one with the United States Marshals Service and one with HCSO -- were shot, according to Gonzalez. They're believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood hospital.

Gonzalez went on to say that he believes the location was contained and there was no threat to the community. He also said he was unsure if anyone else was inside the house at the time of the shootout and during the standoff.

Update on manhunt

Law enforcement authorities from across the state have been trying to find Terran Green since they said he shot 29-year-old HCSO Deputy Joseph Anderson on Wednesday night. As of Thursday afternoon, Anderson was recovering and was in good spirits. Gonzalez said he was shot at least two times and underwent surgery shortly after the shooting.

Authorities say three law enforcement officers have been shot by the same suspect in the last 24 hours.



Anderson was shot around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway. Gonzalez said Anderson went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured.

Authorities believe Terran Green is the person who shot Anderson. About three hours after the shooting Wednesday night, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, and then a little before 2 a.m., his brother, James Green, was added. James Green has since been cleared. Blue Alerts are issued to help catch people who are believed to have wounded or killed local, state or federal law enforcement officers.

Who is Terran Green?

Andy Kahan, with Crime Stoppers, said Terran Green has a lengthy criminal record and there was a warrant out for his arrest when he opened fire on Anderson. Kahan thinks it could be one of the reasons why the deputy was shot.

"When Green is pulled over by a deputy, he knows he is wanted. He knows he is going back to jail no matter what the traffic stop was for. That is what puts law enforcement in such peril," Kahan said.

Terran Green's background includes a criminal history dating back to 2007. He's been charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and also faced theft and drug charges, according to records. He served time in prison at least three times. The warrant that was out for his arrest was for failure to appear in court.

Kahan said he wishes Terran Green wasn't let out on bond or was given a higher bond.