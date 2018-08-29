HOUSTON – A man, wanted in connection with a least one aggravated robbery case, was shot and killed by law enforcement Wednesday on the city’s eastside.

Houston Police Executive Chief Sheryl Victorian said a task force made up of sheriff’s deputies and investigators from the Department of Public Safety have been following the man for several hours.

When the group tried to stop the man, along the east freeway feeder road near Gillhorn Drive, Victorian says the man tried to run over a DPS investigator with a stolen car.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Mazda car was taken by force from the Humble area. The Sheriff wasn’t certain when that crime happened but added it could be part of a crime spree.

“It’s our understanding that there’s at least two more aggravated robberies, not auto thefts, aggravated robberies, that had occurred over the span of at least two days.” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

One deputy and two of the DPS Investigators fatally shot the man. Investigator, in detail added the officers used two handguns and a long gun, but we not certain how many shots hit the suspect.

Sheriff Gonzalez says there are at least two other aggravated robbery cases his investigators have linked to the stolen car, and possibly to the man who was driving it. Investigators haven’t released the name of the suspect, who died at the scene.

