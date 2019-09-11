HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was injured in a crash early Saturday morning by an alleged drunk driver.

This happened on the northbound lanes of the North Freeway near the Mount Houston exit.

Shawn Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the officer was assisting with another incident on the freeway by using her vehicle to redirect traffic.

That's when an alleged drunk driver crashed into the back of her car.

Teare said the driver was going about 70 mph.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a concussion. She is stable and expected to be okay.

The alleged drunk driver was not hurt.

“When you look at the damage to both vehicles that fact that both the officer and the alleged drunk drier walked away mostly unscathed is unbelievable,” Teare said.

Teare wants to remind all drivers to please use caution during the holiday season and if you plan on drinking while you're out, please use a ride-sharing program or stay where you are at.

