Man shot after charging officers with piece of glass at SW Houston apartments, HPD says

Houston police said an officer shot the man after he charged and tackled them with pieces of glass in his hands.

HOUSTON — A man was shot Wednesday by a Houston police officer at a southwest Houston apartment complex after charging two officers with pieces of glass in his hands, according to authorities.

It happened in the 10600 block of Beechnut, just outside Beltway 8. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting around 4:30 p.m. but it actually happened about an hour before that.

The man was shot in the stomach/abdomen area and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

What happened

HPD officials said officers were dispatched to the apartment complex in regards to a man in crisis, who was possibly on drugs, breaking windows and cutting himself with pieces of glass.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the courtyard near an apartment unit that was not his. Authorities said the two initial responding officers kept their distance and tried to reason with the man. They tried to calm him down and called for backup.

Before backup could arrive, authorities said, the man charged the two officers with pieces of glass in both hands.

One officer discharged his Taser and the other fired his gun. Both weapons struck the suspect, but he remained agitated and charged the officers again, although this time, according to police, the man tackled one of the officers. The officers used the Taser again and were able to handcuff the man.

Here's the update HPD officials provided at the scene:

The man got life-saving treatment within 10 minutes of being shot, according to police. He was conscious and breathing on the way to the hospital.

What's next

Bodycam video of the incident will be released within 30 days, per HPD policy.

The officer who fired his gun has been with HPD for four years. He has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation into what happened takes place.