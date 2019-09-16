HOUSTON — Police said an officer shot and killed an armed suspect near a southwest Houston elementary school on Monday morning.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said two officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a weapon at a car wash near the 10700 block of South Gessner in Valley West Elementary School.

Officers responded, but the man allegedly refused to comply with their orders. He exchanged gunfire with police before he was shot and killed.

The chief said the school was under lockdown for a short time, but it has since been lifted.

Police initially said the suspect was transported to the hospital, but it was later determined he died at the scene.

As of 10:20 a.m. the roadway in front of the school remained blocked with the investigation underway.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

