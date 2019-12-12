ALVIN, Texas — Alvin police shot a man who they said was in the middle of carrying out a shooting attack on a woman on Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Gordon, only a block away from the police department's headquarters.

According to the Alvin Police Department, officers arrived and found a physical disturbance between the man and woman. The man had the female on the ground and was "actively shooting her."

At about noon police released the following information:

"Officers shot the male to end the assault. Both subjects were transported to the hospital. No officers were injured. The area is secure and there is no hazard to the public, although the scene remains closed to traffic at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

