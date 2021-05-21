Houston police kill man who allegedly walked up and fired a gun at them during traffic stop

The man allegedly walked from a nearby gas station as police conducted a traffic stop on a different person.

HOUSTON — Houston police said officers shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire on them as they conducted a traffic stop on the city’s southwest side early Friday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. along Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.

Police believe it may have all been sparked by a potential road rage incident that took place somewhere along Gessner and Westpark, about seven miles away.

Investigators said officers spotted a green pickup truck speeding, so they followed it and pulled it over.

A man and woman in the truck told officers they were speeding to try and get away from someone in a black car who was shooting at another car.

During the traffic stop, a man in his 20s walked from a nearby gas station and began talking to police. He allegedly shouted “just shoot me” as he reached into his pants and pulled out a gun. He then fired at least one gunshot at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire and wounded the man.

HPD commanders & investigators are going to an officer involved shooting at 9400 Bissonnet at 1:50 am. Prelim is officers were conducting a traffic stop when a suspect approached shooting. No officers struck & suspect transported to the hospital. More info at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MFeVw48CUt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 21, 2021

He was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released, but officers said they found his black Mitsubishi car parked at a Shell gas station nearby.

They are not sure if he is tied to the possible earlier road rage incident.

Police are now looking over area surveillance cameras.