Crime

HPD: Suspect shot by officers in SW Houston

Houston police said officers shot a suspect in southwest Houston on Thursday night.
Credit: OnScene

HOUSTON — A person was shot by Houston Police Department officers Thursday night on the southwest side.

HPD said the shooting happened on Dunlap Street near Bellaire Boulevard.

Houston police said the person who was shot was a suspect but didn't say what they had done. Officials said the suspect was taken to an area hospital but didn't say how badly they were injured.

Video from the scene showed a truck that had crashed into a fence at the intersection of Renwick and Claremont, which is a few blocks away from the address that HPD tweeted.

