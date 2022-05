The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 4500 block of Warm Springs Road.

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a Houston Police officer, according to the department.

Information is limited at this time, but the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near 4526 Warm Springs Road in southwest Houston.

Police say one officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time and police did not say what led up to the shooting.

No officers were injured, according to HPD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

