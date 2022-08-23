HCSO: Man wanted for murder shot, killed by officers in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted for murder and other crimes was shot to death by officers Tuesday in northwest Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were trying to arrest a man wanted for several violent crimes, including murder on Veterans Memorial Drive near Antione Drive when he pulled out a pistol. Gonzalez said members of the task force started shooting, killing the man.