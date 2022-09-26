Man shot by deputies after shooting wife, pointing gun at authorities, Montgomery County officials say

The man and women were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. It's unclear how many deputies opened fire.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot multiple times Monday by deputies in the Magnolia area, according to Montgomery County authorities.

It happened on Beyette Road just off FM 1774, southeast of Magnolia proper.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the house just before noon after getting a call from a woman who said her husband shot her during a fight.

When deputies showed up, they saw the man on the front porch holding a rifle, authorities said. After ignoring multiple commands to put the gun down, the man raised it and pointed it at deputies, officials said.

That's when deputies opened fire, according to authorities.

The man and woman were both taken to area hospitals and were treated for their injuries. The man's condition is unknown and the woman was reportedly stable. Their identities have not been released.

It's unclear how many deputies opened fire.

Officials said there was no danger to the community and it appears to be an isolated incident between the husband and wife.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

Here's the update officials provided at the scene of the shootings: