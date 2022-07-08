Chase suspect shot, officer hurt following 40-mile chase, police say

The chase started in Hitchcock around 1 a.m. before ending in Houston near Independence Heights.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A chase suspect was shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, according to the Hitchcock Police Department.

The chase started as an attempted traffic stop just after 1 a.m. in Hitchcock, according to Hitchcock PD Chief Wilmon Smith.

According to Smith, the suspect then fled northbound on FM 2004 before getting on the Gulf Freeway and into the Houston area.

Smith said several units chased the suspect for about 40 miles before one of them finally got in front of the suspect's vehicle and stopped him near N. Shepherd Dr. and the Katy Freeway.

As officers approached, the suspect took off again and hit one of the officers with his car.

Smith said the officer who was hit then shot at the suspect, striking him once. The suspect then stopped the vehicle. Both the suspect and the injured officer were taken to local hospitals.

The condition of the suspect and the officer is not known at this time.

Smith said the Houston Police Department and the Harris County DA's office will take over the investigation.

The injured officer has not been identified by police.