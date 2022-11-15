Officer shoots person at SE Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HPD said an officer with another agency shot someone at an apartment complex near the intersection of Schroeder and Griggs roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A person was shot by an officer Tuesday at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 3 p.m.

HPD said the person was shot by "an officer with another agency" but didn't say which agency that was.

They also called the person a suspect but didn't say what they were suspected of doing.

It happened at an apartment complex on Schroeder Road near Griggs Road.

The person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition and the officer was not injured, HPD said.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

An HPD commander & PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting at an apartment complex at 5918 Schroeder Rd near Griggs Rd.



An officer with another agency shot a suspect, who has been taken to a hospital. The officer is not injured. No other info at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/jCCuGea3sX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 15, 2022