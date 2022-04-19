x
Crime

Suspect seen shooting at Conroe home shot by officer, police say

The city police department and the Montgomery Co. District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

CONROE, Texas — An unknown suspect was taken to a hospital after they were shot by an officer, according to the Conroe Police Department.

They got a 911 call at around 7:30 p.m. Monday from a home on East Phillips Street. When officers got there, they say they saw the suspect shooting into the home.

One officer engaged with the person then shot them. The suspect was reported to be in critical condition.

Conroe PD's Investigation Division and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office have been looking into the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

