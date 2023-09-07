HPD officer hurt following chase, crash in east Houston

The officer was helping with a chase when she was hit by a driver who showed signs of intoxication.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was hospitalized following a crash during a chase near the Jacinto City area.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Federal Road and Market Street, which is in east Houston.

According to HPD Lt. Mangano, the officer was helping with a chase in the area when she was hit by a Ford pickup at the intersection. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.