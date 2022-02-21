HPD: Officer shoots at suspect while serving felony warrant outside Greenspoint Mall

The suspect was not hit and no other injuries were reported.

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old suspect was shot at by police Monday while officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect was not hit and no other injuries were reported.

This incident unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of the North Freeway, near Greenspoint Mall.

According to investigators, the Houston Police Department's Crime Suppression Team had been conducting an investigation on Glock switches and deemed the 19-year-old a suspect. Police also learned the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest.

Investigators said they received information Monday that the suspect was inside Greenspoint Mall and was armed.

Police arrived at the location and located the suspect's vehicle. Police said they later saw the suspect walk out of the mall and decided to approach him while he was still in the parking lot because they knew of his lengthy criminal history, which included evading police with a motor vehicle.

Investigators said uniformed police got out of their marked vehicles and ordered the suspect to show his hands. The suspect reportedly opened his door and begin to "manipulate a firearm towards his knees," according to investigators.

One officer fired one round, hitting the suspect's vehicle, police said. The suspect then immediately showed both hands and surrendered.

He was taken into custody along with two people who were also inside his vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said they found a Glock handgun with an auto-sear device and an extended magazine in the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect will be charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, HPD said. The outstanding warrant on the suspect was not related to the Glock investigation. Rather, it was a warrant out of Beaumont for felony criminal mischief, police confirmed.