HOUSTON — Police say an officer fired a shot right as a man shot himself during a welfare check with officers overnight in northeast Houston.

This happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Charles Road, just south of Little York.

Houston police say they responded to a call for a welfare check and found the man in the middle of the street with a gun. Officers tried to get the man to drop his weapon and explained to him they were there to help him.

However, the man put the gun to his head and shot himself, police said. At the same time, one of the responding officers shot once.

Officers immediately started to render aid to the man, but he died at the scene. Police say they are trying to determine if the officer’s round hit the man. It is not clear if the officer was aiming at the man or was just startled by the gunshot.

Investigators say the man’s family told them he had been threatening to commit suicide earlier in the day. His name has not been released.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting also has not been released at this time.

ALSO POPULAR IN KHOU.COM