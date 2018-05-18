Three people were transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston Friday after a school shooting in Sante Fe that left 10 people dead, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Santa Fe Police Officer John Barnes, a retired Houston police officer, was transported to the hospital, by Life Flight, with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. He has lost a lot of blood and is in critical condition, according to hospital staff. As of noon, he was still undergoing surgery. Doctors say they have no idea how long the surgery will take.

#BREAKING UPDATE: We’ve just confirmed the middle aged man undergoing surgery @utmbhealth hospital in Galveston was a police officer brought via ambulance from #SantaFeHighSchool. He was shot in the upper arm area - in critical condition. #khou11 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 18, 2018

Raul Reyez, Medical Director with UTMB said a middle-aged female is in good condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to UTMB by ambulance. A 16-year-old boy is also being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Both are expected to be okay.

Social workers are standing by just in case family members show up.

"We are prepared to help them through this terrible, terrible time," said Reyez.

Reyez says no more patients are on the way at this time but they are prepared for more.

CLEAR LAKE REGIONAL

Officials at Clear Lake Regional said that they received eight patients from the Santa Fe High School mass shooting. Six of those patients have been discharged after being treated with non life-threatening injuries

Two of the patients were taken to the operating room, officials said. One remains critical, while the other is in fair condition.

