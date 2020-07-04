HOUSTON — A woman was hit in the leg Monday night during a drive-by shooting in north Houston.

Around 9 p.m., police said a dark-colored vehicle drove by a house in the 1200 block of Dewalt Street, which is near Maxroy Street, and fired several shots.

The woman was hit in her leg, and when officers arrived, one of them applied a tourniquet to her leg to control the bleeding. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The house was struck several times and police said there were several other people, including children, inside at the time, but no one else was injured.

