HOUSTON — An off-duty uniformed Precinct 6 deputy constable opened fire on a group of robbery suspects outside of a northwest Houston convenience store Sunday night.

This happened just before 11 p.m. outside the Valero gas station located in the 4300 block of Gessner.

Houston police say a deputy constable with Harris County Precinct 6 was on his way home from work and heading down Clay when he spotted four males in hoods run around the fence at the Valero.

As the deputy pulled into the parking lot to investigate further, two of the suspects ran past his car back around the fence, and he noticed they had weapons, including a baseball bat, police said. The deputy pulled out his weapon and identified himself as law enforcement.

That is when one of the armed suspects turned around, and the deputy, in fear of his life, opened fire, police said. One suspect was shot, but his condition was not known. The deputy was also able to detain a second suspect.

The last two suspects were able to get away in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer where a fifth suspect was waiting, police said.

Few weapons were recovered by officer, and the suspects were able to get away with cash and cigarettes.

The name of deputy constable has not been released at this time. He was in uniform at the time of the shooting and has less than one year on the job.

There was a total of five suspects, including four suspects that entered the store and a driver for the getaway vehicle, police said.

Police said the clerks inside the Valero were not injured in the robbery, and no customers were present at the time.

