HOUSTON — An off-duty officer who works for an outside agency was stabbed Wednesday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The officer's condition is unknown but HPD said they were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

This happened in the 6100 block of Telephone Road at what appears to be a shopping strip.

It's unknown what led to the stabbing.

