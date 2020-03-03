BAYTOWN, Texas — Five teen girls are wanted for shoplifting perfume after the group rushed and injured an off-duty police officer trying to stop them, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Investigators said the incident happened around 8:12 p.m. Monday at the Ulta Beauty Supply in the 6300 block of Garth Road.

Police said the officer was shopping when she noticed the girls enter the store, grab several shopping bags and stuff them with products from the perfume section.

The officer, who was dressed in plain clothes, alerted management to the situation and went to the front door to stop them. As the officer tried to lock the door, investigators said she was overpowered by the teens and knocked to the floor.

Teens accused of rushing, injuring off-duty cop at Ulta in Baytown Editor's Note: The faces of the teen have been censored due to their possible minor status.

Phone video taken by someone in the parking lot shows the teens rushing out of the store, trampling over each other before jumping into a white car and driving off.

One teen is seen hitting the ground and scrambling to get up as she escaped.

The officer was later taken to a medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Police confirmed she suffered a sprained wrist, hand and forearm. She has since been released and is back at full duty.

The police department has released several images taken from surveillance video of the teens who are believed to be between 16 and 17 years old.

If you have information regarding the incident, please contact Baytown CrimeStoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or identification of the teens.

