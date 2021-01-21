Off-duty Missouri City officer arrested for DWI after crash in Fort Bend County

Janavian Chocklin, 39, failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody at the scene. Deputies said he was speeding in a Tahoe when he crashed into another vehicle.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty police officer was arrested after deputies in Fort Bend County said he was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle.

On Sunday, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 6 and W. Airport Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators determined Janavian Chocklin, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, was speeding when he struck another vehicle. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Investigators said Chocklin, 39, failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities said he was identified as a Missouri City police officer and was off-duty at the time of the incident. He was charged with DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon.