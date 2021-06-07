Man arrested, accused of shooting off-duty HPD officer

Josue Tomas Gallegos, 33, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested and charged after investigators said he shot an off-duty Houston Police Department officer last month.

Josue Tomas Gallegos, 33, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after investigators said he fired several shots at Officer John Brown, hitting him in the leg.

Authorities said it happened on the top floor of a parking garage in the 9700 block of Pine Lake Drive on May 30.

The Houston Police Department said Brown saw Gallegos acting suspiciously on the property. When Brown approached Gallegos, they exchanged words and at some point, Brown tried to grab Gallegos, which is when he started shooting, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer didn't fire at the suspect.

Gallegos was able to run away but was eventually identified and arrested on June 4.

The 33-year-old officer was taken to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released the following statement on this incident:

I am pleased the suspect accused of shooting a Houston Police Department officer on May 30 has been arrested and charged. This speaks to the hard work and tenacity of the detectives in our Special Investigations Unit. Thankfully, the officer wounded in this incident, John Brown is expected to make a full recovery.

It is important to note, HPD detectives are working just as tirelessly to identify and arrest other violent suspects. However, we cannot do it alone. It takes a partnership between the police and the community to keep Houston safe. I am very proud of the relationship between the public and the department and look forward to continuing to build upon that trust.

