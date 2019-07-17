TOMBALL, Texas — Houston Police say an off-duty deputy was targeted in an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the Willowbrook area.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Buffalo Wild Wings in the 17300 block of Tomball Parkway. Police said the off-duty deputy had finished dinner with his family and was leaving the restaurant when he saw two men burglarizing his car.

Police said the deputy's duty weapon was in the backseat, and the suspects tried to grab it. The deputy grabbed the weapon first and fired nine times, police said.

Officials are looking for a black Mercedes SUV with a shattered back window.

