HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty deputy shot at an armed suspect who ran across his roof Tuesday evening.

The suspect was not injured and neither was the off-duty deputy.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was fleeing from Houston police officers in north Harris County.

HCSO investigators are responding to a scene at 13 900 Beckwith dr. HPD we're chasing a armed suspect who ran across the roof of an off-duty deputy. Deputy fired one time, not-hitting suspect. A search was conducted and the suspect has been captured. pic.twitter.com/27CGZWK7eR — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 27, 2018

When the off-duty deputy heard the commotion outside, he ran out of his home and fired one shot towards the suspect.

A search was conducted and deputies eventually captured the suspect.

© 2018 KHOU