Off-duty police officer foils smash-and-grab at Houston Museum of Natural Science

The burglars chained an ATM to a van before being chased off by the off-duty officer.

HOUSTON — An off-duty police officer was in the right place at the right time when he stopped a pair of burglars who tried to steal an ATM from the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

This happened early Wednesday near Hermann Park.

Houston police said the burglars chained the ATM to a van and were about to yank it through the front door when that officer chased them off.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit, but were unable to track down the two suspects.

The museum released this statement on the incident:

"This morning, at around 5 a.m., senior staff received notification from the museum's on site HPD officer that the museum had been broken into near the Cockrell Butterfly Center. Around 4:30 a.m., the officer observed two men wrapping a chain around the museum's ATM. As the officer approached, the two men fled. A large window was broken. The only damage was to an exterior window, which will be repaired immediately. Thanks to the museum's many layers of security, including armed officers, the museum's collection was not affected."

