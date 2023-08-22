Students return to class after bomb threat at Oak Ridge High School, 9th grade campuses in Conroe

"Out of an abundance of caution, Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge High School 9th Grade Campus have evacuated the buildings due to a phoned-in report of bombs planted somewhere in the school. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, the Conroe ISD Police Department is bringing in explosives K-9s to search the building. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah and Oak Ridge North Police Departments are also supporting the schools. All students and staff are safely outside. Please refrain from coming to the campuses while we are evacuated as we are unable to check out any students. We will update you as we know more."