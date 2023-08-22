Students return to class after bomb threat at Oak Ridge High School, 9th grade campuses in Conroe

CONROE, Texas — Students were evacuated out of precaution from Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge High School 9th Grade Campus in Conroe after someone phoned in a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to school officials.
Just after 12:15 p.m., the students could be seen heading back inside the two campuses.
This is the school on Oak Ridge School Road just east of Interstate 45.
In a letter sent out to parents, school officials said someone called claiming that they had planted bombs at the school. Police and K-9 units are conducting a search.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Shenandoah, and Oak Ridge North police departments responded to the scene.
Parents were urged to refrain from coming to campus since school officials cannot check out students.
Here is the full statement sent to parents;
"Out of an abundance of caution, Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge High School 9th Grade Campus have evacuated the buildings due to a phoned-in report of bombs planted somewhere in the school. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, the Conroe ISD Police Department is bringing in explosives K-9s to search the building. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah and Oak Ridge North Police Departments are also supporting the schools. All students and staff are safely outside. Please refrain from coming to the campuses while we are evacuated as we are unable to check out any students. We will update you as we know more."
