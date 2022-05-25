Two shot, suspect possibly barricaded in a house in NW Harris Co., sheriff says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is responding to the situation, which is in the 10800 block of Cora Street, according to the sheriff.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is believed to have barricaded themselves in a house in northwest Harris County after allegedly shooting two people, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is responding to the situation, which is in the 10800 block of Cora Street in Houston, according to the sheriff.

Officials said neither victim appeared to have signs of life.

Gonzalez tweeted that the "scene is fluid" at around 7:25 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.