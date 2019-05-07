Editor's note: The above video from KHOU 11 News has all of this mornings top headlines.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A man tried to run his vehicle over his neighbor who was popping fireworks the evening of July 4th, the deputy constable’s office says.

Deputies from Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the 11200 block of Doric Court, near Cypress, in reference to a disturbance call.

The victim told deputies he was in their cul-de-sac lighting fireworks for his family when his neighbor got in a vehicle and accelerated towards him. The victim managed to get out of the street, but the neighbor still swerved towards him, witnesses told deputies.

The suspect, identified as 68-year-old Christopher Barnes, then began to do donuts in the cul-de-sac. He almost lost control of the vehicle and again almost hit the family.

Christopher Barnes, 68

Pct. 4 Deputy Constable's Office

Barnes eventually parked the vehicle back in his driveway and yelled, “now this is how you party!”

Barnes was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Pct. 4 deputies said he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $30,000.00.

Earlier this week in Illinois another man upset over fireworks in his neighborhood shot three people, including a teen and a 12-year-old.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM