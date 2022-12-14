Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say

Police don't yet know what led to the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.

Police said they got the call about a shooting after a customer at the gas station saw the man and told the store's clerk. Officers responded to the call around 8:37 p.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said two high-powered rounds were found in the street, which is where they believe the shooter fired from. They don't know whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call HPD's Homicide Division at 713 308-3600.