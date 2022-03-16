HPD: 2 teens shot during fight at NW Houston store

Police say two teenagers were taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

HOUSTON — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in northwest Houston.

The shooting happened at a convenience store at 2500 West Little York Road.

According to Houston police, a group of young people got into a fight at the store and the two teens ended up getting shot.

One of the victims was found at the store and the other collapsed down the street.

No suspects are in custody, according to police.

Both of the victims underwent surgery.

Police said there is surveillance video of the shooting, but the quality makes it hard to tell what happened.