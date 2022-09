Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting, saying the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a shooting in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened this morning along Stuebner Hill Drive, which is between Stuebner Airline and T.C. Jester. According to the sheriff, the victim may be a 17-year-old male.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Investigators are heading to the scene. We have a crew on the way, too, and will post any new information here.