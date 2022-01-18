HPD: 1 dead, 1 injured, 1 detained after fight in NW Houston shopping center parking lot

Houston police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another was found with a gunshot wound at an area hospital, and a third man was detained at the scene.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to figure out what happened Tuesday after a fight ended in gunfire at a northwest Houston shopping center.

According to the Houston Police Department, just after noon, officers responded to reports of shots fired in a parking lot in the 13200 block of the Northwest Freeway.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot.

Investigators said a fight broke out and several shots were fired.

While they were working the scene, another man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said that man was also involved in the incident in the parking lot and was in stable condition.

A third man was detained at the scene, and HPD said it believes he is connected to the disturbance.

According to police, a Whataburger employee was possibly involved in the shooting. They said the disturbance was not related to his job duties, but rather some sort of ongoing dispute.

Police said they would check surveillance video to determine who is the victim and who is the suspect in the incident. They said it could possibly be a case of self-defense.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Houston police.