Precinct 4: Driver caught with stolen mail, packages arrested after chase on Northwest Freeway

HOUSTON — Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables have arrested a man found with multiple stolen packages and mail in his vehicle.

The suspect was spotted sometime before midnight Thursday in a Hempstead-area neighborhood. Officers signaled the driver to pull over, but he refused and a chase ensued.

Deputies followed the suspect onto Highway 290 outbound, where the driver reportedly reached speeds of up to 120 mph. He eventually stopped after hitting a set of spike strips near the 359 exit.

According to officials, the suspect faces multiple charges including evading, possession of stolen goods, meth and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Investigators said the mail was from the neighborhood where officer first initiated a traffic stop.