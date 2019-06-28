LEWISVILLE, Texas — Updated at 2:56 p.m. with school district statement.

An Allen High School cheerleader was killed Thursday night in a Lewisville shopping center parking lot.

Police are asking for help tracking down the suspect. Officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Interstate 35E.

A'mya Alane Batie, 16, and a man were found with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital, where Batie died. The man remains in critical condition, police said.

Batie made the varsity cheerleading squad at Allen High School for the upcoming school year.

"The entire Allen ISD community extends its deepest condolences to A'mya’s family and loved ones," the district said in a written statement.

Counselors will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Allen High School library.

Police said there was a third person at the shooting scene who suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 972-219-8477.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Batie's family and funeral expenses.

