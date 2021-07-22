4 shot in drive-by in NW Harris County, Constable Rosen says

Constable Alan Rosen said four people were shot and there is no description of the suspect.

HOUSTON — Multiple people were shot Thursday in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 9700 block of N. Houston Rosslyn Road. Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said it was a drive-by shooting and four people were struck.

Rosen said the shooting happened at Sammy J's Bar and Grill.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and Rosen said there is no information on the suspect.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article when it becomes available.