4 men injured in north Houston shooting

HOUSTON — Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in north Houston on Tuesday night.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of W. Little York Road, which is between W. Montgomery Road and Shepherd Drive. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 7 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. It's also unclear if all four victims were shot or taken to the hospital with other injuries.

