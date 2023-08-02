Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says

Police said the victim was buying a drink when the suspect tried to grab his wallet and cash, knocking them to the ground.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston.

This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45.

Police said the victim was buying a drink when the man tried to grab his wallet and cash, knocking him to the ground. The man then grabbed some of the victim's cash off the ground and took off, according to HPD.

HPD described the robber as being between 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and red pants.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.