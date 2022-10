The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night.

The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

