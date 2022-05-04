HPD: Man dead after N Houston shooting

The man was initially transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

HOUSTON — A man was killed in a shooting in north Houston Wednesday afternoon, Houston police said.

The shooting happened at 6900 Eastex Freeway. HPD Tweeted about the incident at around 3:13 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.