Celebratory NYE gunfire nearly hits Houston 3-year-old in head, family says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A north Houston family is counting their blessings after a bullet missed their 3-year-old daughter’s head by mere inches on New Year’s Eve.

They're blaming celebratory gunfire.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that happened at a home near the intersection of Airline Drive and Nicar Street.

Yesenia Martinez said she was ringing in the new year with a family party at her grandmother’s home when a bullet flew through the window.

“My aunt comes running out of the house screaming, ‘Oh, a bullet just went in the house,’” Martinez said. “And then she points in the window and she’s like … look!”

A bullet went through a window, a TV then lodged into a wall. At the time, Martinez’s 3-year-old daughter, Hennessy, was watching Cocomelon just inches from where the bullet pierced.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it and so when it finally hit, I was like, oh my God my baby almost got killed. This would’ve hit my baby’s head. She would’ve been dead,” Martinez said.

Luckily, moments beforehand, the child laid down where she was sitting, otherwise, her head would have been in line with the bullet, according to Martinez.

On New Year’s Eve, KHOU 11’s cameras captured celebratory gunfire across Houston. It’s a yearly problem that authorities try to stop. This year, HPD said five people were arrested because of it.

Even Martinez said it’s something their family has grown accustomed to hearing.

But often it’s a crime that goes unpunished, regardless of the damage and fear it leaves behind. On Monday, Houston police announced that a 12-year-old was injured by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve but no arrests have been made.

An 11-year-old child was killed by celebratory gunfire near Corpus Christi. Two people were arrested in connection with that case.

Martinez said she reported the incident to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She’s now just coming to terms with what could have happened to her daughter.