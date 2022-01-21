Man shot to death during argument at store off North Freeway, police say

According to police, shots rang out during an argument at a store in the 4700 block of the North Freeway.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Friday in north Houston.

According to Houston police, at about 6 p.m., a group of people was standing outside a convenience store in the 4700 block of the North Freeway, just north of Crosstimbers Street, when an argument broke out.

During the argument, police said, a man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter then ran from the scene. No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Here's the update police gave at the scene: