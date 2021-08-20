HCSO looking for driver after woman killed in hit-and-crash on North Freeway

Sara Zamarripa was walking westbound across the freeway on July 31 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle only described as a silver or gray sedan.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for any tips that will help them identify the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last month.

This happened July 31 at about 10 p.m. in the 14800 block of North Freeway.

Crime Stoppers said the victim, identified as Sara Zamarripa, was walking westbound across the freeway when she was struck by an unknown vehicle only described as a silver or gray sedan. The driver of this vehicle kept going and did not call 911.

Zamarripa unfortunately suffered major injuries and died.

If you have any information on this scene that could help deputies identify and/or locate the driver involved, please call 713-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may also be submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

