Police: Student shot in hand at Houston's North Forest High School; 1 person detained

Views from Air 11 showed several emergency vehicles at the scene, but police stressed it was not an active shooter situation.

HOUSTON — A shooting was reported Wednesday morning at Houston ISD's North Forest High School, police said.

There were no serious injuries, and the investigation is still underway.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. Police were quick to stress the incident was not an active shooter situation, however.

HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. later stated, according to witnesses, the shooting appeared to involve two vehicles that were in the southwest corner parking lot at the school. A stray bullet grazed a student's hand, Lopez said.

The student was treated at the scene and released.

Chief Lopez said the shooting was reported just minutes after a graduation practice for the students had wrapped up. Students were released, and minutes later a campus officer was called to the front of the school's property. They found the wounded student and immediately called for more officers, including support from the Houston Police Department.

Views from Air 11 showed several police cars and an ambulance at the end of the main driveway to the school:

Police were told shots were fired in the parking lot, and a gray Ford truck and a maroon Chrysler sped away. Gunfire continued in the roadway, however.

Police later found a similar truck with bullet holes in a neighborhood not far away. One person in the truck was detained, but police did not call them a suspect.

They said it's not yet clear who was firing the shots — and if it was someone in the pickup or the Chrysler.

The school is located on Mesa Drive on the city's northeast side. June 11th marks the last day of school for students in HISD. The last day for teachers is June 14th.