Former Houston-area assistant police chief gets 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A former Houston-area assistant police chief was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing several children while he was in the position.

Norman Leonard Wilkerson Jr., 59, pleaded guilty to four felony charges of sexual abuse of a child. He assaulted children between the ages of 10 and 16 between 1998 and 2004.

When charges were filed, Wilkerson was the Assistant Chief of Police at the Cut and Shoot Police Department.

“For decades, these victims wondered if a police officer in such a position of power would ever pay for what he did to them as children. Now, as they described, they can finally live their lives free of the fear that he will be hurting more children," chief prosecutor Lisa Stewart said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office opened the investigation into Wilkerson after they got an anonymous letter that detailed Wilkerson's sexual abuse and inappropriate actions towards children. The letter was sent to several law enforcement agencies.

MCSO Detective Michael Lee found the victims across the country and was able to confirm the decades-long sexual abuse trail left behind by Wilkerson.

After four charges were filed, more victims came forward with more detailed accounts of the abuse they suffered from Wilkerson.

“I suspect this man thought he would never be accountable for his crimes, but justice, though it came slowly, came with certainty. I suspect he also believed that his position in law enforcement would somehow protect him, but now he knows that no occupation of any kind will ever excuse the execution of justice when it arrives," Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said.