LSU says the "situation is ongoing" after an armed intruder was reported on campus Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from the school's police department around 4:30 p.m. continued to call the situation 'ongoing' despite there not being any report of shots fired at any point.

LSUPD first notified students around 3 p.m. through text messages and on Twitter, telling them to "Run, Hide or Fight." Those are the actions recommended by the US Government in an active shooter situation.

No one has been wounded and there are no reports of gunfire on LSU's campus, but according to LSUPD an "armed intruder" was reported near Coates Hall, causing police to surround the area and evacuate the building.

LSU professor Dr. Edward Gibbons said that the situation started when a member of a cleaning crew in Coates Hall told a teaching assistant that they saw someone with a pistol.

"We locked the office doors, locked all of our doors and started watching news and exchanging text messages to figure out what was going on."

When asked if anyone was found with a pistol, Gibbons replied, "Not that I'm aware of."

According to our partners at WBRZ, there was no shooting and no shots fired. The message sent to students was based on a "concerning report."

The Tweet, especially the 'run, hide or fight' part, generated a lot of comment on Twitter by the public, much of it taking exception to the phrase.

But, LSU's Tweet had its defenders, especially those noting that the 'run, hide, fight' instruction is the accepted response to a report of an 'active shooter.'

Police are continuing to search the area and have not given the all clear. They are asking people to avoid the area and remain in a safe place.

Classes have not yet started at LSU.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest.