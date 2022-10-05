Adult suspects in Deputy Almendarez's death to be held without bond, 17-year-old suspect's fate to be determined Wednesday

Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark will be held without bond while the fate of 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy will be decided on Wednesday.

A judge ruled that the two adults, Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark, charged in connection with the case will be held without bond and said the bond decision for 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy will be decided on Wednesday.

The next hearing for Stewart and Clark will be in 90 days.

Several of Almendarez's family members were in the courtroom, including his 14-year-old daughter, Andrea. She wanted to make sure her dad's accused killers stay behind bars.

"He was my world and I was his world," Andrea said.

Andrea misses her dad every single day.

"He was the light at the end of my tunnel," Andrea said.

That light extinguished on March 31 when Almendarez left Joe V's with his wife. He was killed in a shootout with three suspects who investigators said were trying to steal his catalytic converter.

"I think he wouldn't want them to get away with it," Andrea said. "He'd want justice for himself."

KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe said to secure a no bond the state needed to prove the defendants will be ultimately found guilty and that the death penalty will be the likely punishment.

"We don't see these hearings often because it's a marshaling of all the state's evidence at the beginning of these proceedings," Roe said.

"To show your hand this early is something that you have to believe is going to give you a tactical advantage that you need or in this case that it's warranted because we have to ensure these defendants don't go out on the street no matter what bond is set," Roe said.

Since Tardy is 17 and not eligible for the death penalty, he'll receive a bond no matter what. But the Almendarez family hopes it's high enough to keep him locked up.

"I want her (the judge) to know he took away a father. He took away an uncle. A family member," Andrea said. "Someone who does something like that shouldn't get any reward for it."

A search warrant obtained by KHOU 11 News shows the suspects used the same gun in another shooting during a catalytic converter theft just two weeks prior to Almendarez's death. It's proof, the slain deputy's family says, all three accused murderers are a threat to the public.