Nine arrested during riot at League City behavior facility

The charges include rioting, assault and damages in excess to $30,000.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Nine people were arrested Friday during a riot at a behavior facility in League City.

According to the League City Police Department, when officers arrived at the Devereux Advanced Behavior Health facility in the 1150 block of Devereux Drive there were two riots going on, a small one in one building and a larger one in another.

Officers were told patients of the facility were assaulting employees and fighting within the facility.

"Officers could visibly see subjects rioting inside the building, broken windows, and furniture being barricaded at doors," said LCPD.

With the help of officers from Webster Police Department, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, employees were evacuated and the riot was contained to one location.

Officers then made their way inside the building and ultimately arrested eight juveniles and one adult, Ashley Gonzales, without injury.

LCPD said since Jan. 2019, their department has received 459 calls for service to this specific behavior facility.