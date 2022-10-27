Nimitz HS student facing possible criminal charges after bringing weapon to school, district confirms

The student was detained and the weapon was recovered, officials said.

HOUSTON — An Aldine ISD student is facing possible criminal charges after bringing a weapon to school, district officials said.

The Nimitz High School student was detained and the weapon, which wasn't identified, was recovered, officials said.

Aldine ISD said campus leaders were told about the incident. Both the high school and Nimitz Ninth, which is next door, immediately went into "secure status" and Aldine ISD police were called to the school.

Once police determined there was no longer a threat, the secure statuses were lifted at both schools and classes resumed, Aldine ISD reported.